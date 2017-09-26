 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Looked Like a Real-Life Princess on Her Wedding Day
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant 2017

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Us Weekly revealed on Tuesday that according to "multiple sources," the 33-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The two met during a blind date and began dating in September 2016. Khloé recently spoke out about her relationship in an interview with You magazine, saying, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."

During another recent interview, Khloé opened up about her desire to start a family with her basketball player beau. "I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she told ES magazine. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it," she confessed. "It's not like, 'The clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen." Tristan welcomed a baby with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig back in December.

Just days ago, it was announced that Khloé's younger sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. If that wasn't crazy enough, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are welcoming their third child via surrogate early next year.

Image Source: INSTARimages
Join the conversation
Tristan ThompsonKhloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Birthdays
Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday Party Included an Ice Sculpture of Her Famous Butt
by Kelsie Gibson
Khloe Kardashian White Fox Star Print Bikini
Khloe Kardashian
by Marina Liao
Can Kylie Jenner Use Kylie Cosmetics When She's Pregnant?
Kylie Jenner
The 3 Kylie Cosmetics Products Kylie Jenner Can't Use During Pregnancy
by Alaina Demopoulos
Khloe Kardashian Without Makeup on Snapchat
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different Without This 1 Contour Hack
by Victoria Messina
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Lamar Odom
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds