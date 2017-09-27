 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Kit Harington
Kit Harington Steps Out in Very Tight Pants After Rose Leslie Engagement News
Barack Obama
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For College

Who Is Tristan Thompson?

4 Things to Know About Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, Khloé has opened up in the past about wanting to start a family with Tristan. "I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she told ES magazine. "I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it . . . I feel in my soul it will happen." As we wait for more details to unfold, get to know Tristan in four quick facts.

Related
24 Times Khloé Kardashian's Curves Were Almost Too Much to Handle
  1. He's Canadian. Tristan was born on March 13, 1991 in Toronto, Canada.
  2. He's already a dad. Tristan welcomed a baby boy named Prince Thompson with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.
  3. He plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tristan won his first championship against the New York Knicks in 2016.
  4. He's been dating Khloé for a year. The couple struck up a romance after being set up on a blind date by pal Brandon Jennings in September 2016. "I was at the Bel-Air hotel," Khloé explained on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "[Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici
Join the conversation
Tristan ThompsonCelebrity FactsKhloe Kardashian
Join The Conversation
Khloe Kardashian
by Marina Liao
Khloe Kardashian Good American Bodysuits Collection
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is Turning Up the Heat With Her Debut Collection of Bodysuits
by Kelsey Garcia
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant 2017
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her First Child
by Brittney Stephens
Kardashian Outfits by Personality
Celebrity Style
We Matched a Kardashian Outfit to Every Astrology Sign — See What You'd Wear
by Marina Liao
Khloé Kardashian's Nutritionist Reveals Her Extreme Diet
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Nutritionist Reveals Her Extreme Diet
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds