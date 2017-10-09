Look Away, Daenerys! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Step Out Together After Engagement News

 Skip Nav
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement last month, so we can easily see the people of Westeros casting aside the Iron Throne to instead fight to the death for a coveted wedding invitation. The Game of Thrones costars stepped out together for the first time since their exciting news broke when they took a walk around London over the weekend. Kit wore his signature tight pants and hat, while Rose, who flashed her engagement ring that same afternoon, looked cozy in a sweater.

Their calm outing is a far cry from the hilarious couple's usual antics. A few days after Kit revealed in an interview that he "blew his load early" when it came time to propose to Rose because he couldn't wait any longer, he stopped by The Jonathan Ross Show, where he shared a video of a prank he played on the actress for April Fool's Day. Since they're so funny in their everyday lives, we can't wait to see what their wedding is like.

