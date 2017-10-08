Kit Harington's Prank on Rose Leslie Was So Savage, It Left Her in Tears

We're nowhere near the Spring season yet, but Kit Harington has already given us some hilarious motivation to start scheming our April Fools' pranks ahead of time. The Game of Thrones actor went on The Jonathan Ross Show with his fiancée and costar, Rose Leslie, and the newly engaged couple dished on Kit's cringe-worthy practical joke gone wrong. The British talk-show host started by showing footage of Rose's visceral reaction to the prank, as she's seen opening a refrigerator and running across the kitchen, Brita water filter in hand, while letting out a blistering scream. "It didn't go down well," Kit joked before explaining how his family regularly participates in some April Fools' trickery while Rose's family generally doesn't.

So what was the cause for Rose's horror movie-worthy shriek? Watch the video above to see what Kit left in the fridge for his wife-to-be on April Fools' Day morning — it's pretty darn savage, if we do say so ourselves.