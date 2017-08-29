 Skip Nav
12 Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner GIFs That Prove They're Thick as Thieves

The seventh season of Game of Thrones came to an end this week, but at least we still have Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams's real-life friendship to hold us over until the show returns. Sophie and Maisie first met when they were 13 and 12 years old, respectively, and they quickly developed a bond unlike any other. "Maisie and I have the purest form of true, true friendship," Sophie told W magazine of their relationship in July. "She's been my rock. We are kind of the only two people who know what it feels like to go through this very scenario from pretty much the same background, and ending up where we are and kind of finding ourselves as we go." In celebration of their friendship, take a look at their cutest GIFs.

