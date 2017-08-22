 Skip Nav
Beyoncé Knowles
Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Postbaby Body Like the Goddess She Is
Celebrity Couples
20 Actors Who Didn't Marry Actors
Kelly Ripa
7 Times Kelly Ripa Bared It All in a Bikini
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Game of Thrones Costars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Are the Cutest BFFs

They play sisters on the small screen, but in real life, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are adorable friends. Sophie and Maisie were 13 and 12 years old when the show first started filming, and they're now 21 and 20, respectively. In an interview with The New York Times, the actresses explained why their friendship is so special amid all the Game of Thrones madness, with Maisie saying, "Our other friends don't 100 percent get it. Sometimes it's nice to just be with the one person who does." The pair also revealed that they bonded in their first audition together; Sophie said, "I remember a lot of high-fives being thrown around that day, like 'Woo! Friendship!'"

They've continued to be the cutest pals ever since, hitting the red carpet together at Hollywood events and regularly taking to social media to share funny photos and videos of themselves. After having a happy and emotional reunion on screen earlier in season seven, the two are currently dealing with heartbreaking tension. To soften the blow that is Arya and Sansa's power struggle, scroll through their best BFF moments ahead.

Related
52 Must-See Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Character

Sophie helped Maisie with her gown on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2017.
Maisie and Sophie chatted on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Game of Thrones season six in April 2016.
Sophie gave her costar a sweet kiss on the head at a fan signing for Game of Thrones during Comic-Con in July 2015.
Maisie and Sophie were all smiles at a Game of Thrones DVD premiere in London back in February 2012.
The onscreen sisters linked up for a picture at a March 2013 Game of Thrones event in NYC.
In March 2014, Maisie gave Sophie the sweetest look at the Game of Thrones season four premiere in NYC.
The real-life pals hit the red carpet together at the SAG Awards in LA in January 2015.
Sophie and Maisie cracked up during the afterparty for the Game of Thrones season five premiere in San Francisco in March 2015.
They stuck together during HBO's Emmys afterparty in September 2015.
In April 2016, they shared a laugh at the Game of Thrones sixth season premiere.
They were hugged up during a Game of Thrones event at SXSW in March 2017.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsSophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsGame Of Thrones
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Alessia Santoro
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Couple Style
Celebrity Couples
You Can Tell Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Seriously in Love by the Way They Dress
by Marina Liao
Sansa Stark's Hair Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere
Sophie Turner
Game of Thrones Fans Noticed an Insane Detail About Sansa Stark's Hair
by Kristina Rodulfo
Jon's History With the Night King on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Ally Bautista
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Out in LA June 2017
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds