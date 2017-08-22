Game of Thrones Costars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Are the Cutest BFFs

They play sisters on the small screen, but in real life, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are adorable friends. Sophie and Maisie were 13 and 12 years old when the show first started filming, and they're now 21 and 20, respectively. In an interview with The New York Times, the actresses explained why their friendship is so special amid all the Game of Thrones madness, with Maisie saying, "Our other friends don't 100 percent get it. Sometimes it's nice to just be with the one person who does." The pair also revealed that they bonded in their first audition together; Sophie said, "I remember a lot of high-fives being thrown around that day, like 'Woo! Friendship!'"

They've continued to be the cutest pals ever since, hitting the red carpet together at Hollywood events and regularly taking to social media to share funny photos and videos of themselves. After having a happy and emotional reunion on screen earlier in season seven, the two are currently dealing with heartbreaking tension. To soften the blow that is Arya and Sansa's power struggle, scroll through their best BFF moments ahead.