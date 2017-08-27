 Skip Nav
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale

fWarning: GIANT Game of Thrones spoilers below!

After a low-key premiere, season seven of Game of Thrones kicked into overdrive. It's felt like each one of the six episodes since then has somehow managed to be more jaw-dropping, action-packed, and full of so many twists and turns that, at this point, we've honestly lost count. Fortunately, the finale does not disappoint in the slightest.

Since "The Dragon and the Wolf" is the longest episode in Game of Thrones history, obviously a lot goes down. A steamy sex scene? A surprise death? AND the freakin' Wall comes down?! Hold on to your dragons, y'all, because this recap is going to be one wild ride.

When Bronn Can't Resist Cracking a Few Jokes about the Unsullied Being Eunuchs
When the Dothraki Literally Come Screaming Into the Scene
When Jon and Co. Sail Up to King's Landing With the Wight
When The Hound Wakes Up the Wight on the Ship and It's Scarier Than Any Horror Movie
When Tyrion, Bronn, and Podrick Have an Adorable Reunion
When The Hound Finds Out Arya Is Still Alive From Brienne and Tries to Hide That He Cares
When It's Quiet in the Dragon Pit . . . Too Quiet . . .
But Then Daenerys Makes the Greatest Entrance of All Time on Drogon's Back
And at the Same Time, You're Thinking, "Girl, Why Did You Even Come?"
When The Hound and The Mountain Have the Worst Family Reunion Ever
When Cersei and Daenerys Stare Each Other Down
When Cersei Commands Euron to Sit Down and Stop Making Fun of Tyrion
When The Hound Brings Out the Wight, but It Doesn't Leap Out Right Away
But Then It Attacks Cersei and It's Like a Scene Out of The Walking Dead
When The Hound Chops the Wight in Half and It Keeps Moving, So You Know Cersei Has to Believe Them Now
And Cersei Totally Looks Like She May or May Not Have Just Peed Her Pants With Fear
When Jon Snow Stands Up to Cersei and Lays Down the Law
When a Very Scared Euron Dumps Cersei So He Can Take His Fleet Back to the Iron Islands
When Tyrion Goes to Talk to Cersei Alone, With Not a Soul to Protect Him
And They Have a Very Tense Chat About How Tyrion Ruined Their Family
So Tyrion Just Starts Chugging Wine
When Cersei Actually Agrees to Send Some Lannister Forces North to Help After Talking to Tyrion
When Jon Tells Daenerys She's "Not Like Everybody Else"
When Sansa Finds Out Jon Bent the Knee to Dany and Is SO Over It
So Littlefinger Uses That as a Way to Manipulate Her Against Both Jon AND Arya
When Dany Says She'll Sail North With Jon, and You Wonder If They're Going to FINALLY Get It On
When Jon Forgives Theon in an Emotional Heart-to-Heart
When Theon Has a Brutal Fight With the Ironborn, Which He Essentially Wins Because He Literally Has No Balls
When Sansa Summons Arya to the Great Hall and You Know Something Is About to Go Down
When You Realize Arya and Sansa Are Working Together and Set a Trap For Littlefinger
When Littlefinger Cries on His Knees Begging For His Life, but Sansa DGAF
