 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Colin Firth
That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges

Marc Anthony Tweets at Donald Trump to Help Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony Burns Donald Trump So Bad With a Powerful Message About Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony had some choice words for President Donald Trump on Sunday, and we think his one simple tweet spoke volumes. After the 71-year-old spent the weekend tweeting about NFL players who were taking a knee during the national anthem at games, Marc called him out for focusing too much on that instead of recognizing the catastrophic damage left in Puerto Rico, a US territory, after Hurricane Maria.

The tweet, now liked over 155,000 times and retweeted more than 66,000 times, was the perfect response to Trump's lack of hurried action to help the island. On the other hand, Anthony has been actively urging his fans across his social media platforms to donate to United for Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief and even partnered with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to send help and funds.

On Sept. 24, the singer posted a touching message on Twitter that will make you shed a tear (or a lot of them). "We will never quit. I also know that in moments like this, it's easy to get desperate and you feel like you are alone, you're not. We are on our way and we're going to come out of this stronger than ever so hang in there," he said while getting choked up. "Help is on it's way. I think about you 24 hours a day. We are working hard 24 hours a day. Trust me, we are on our way. I love you guys. Stay strong."

Trump first tweeted about the disaster on Sept. 20 when the hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico.

After news broke that Hurricane Maria left 90 percent of the island without power, the president didn't comment — until Sept. 26, right after Anthony's savage tweet. After a few vague tweets where he mentioned Puerto Rico's current national debt, he very quickly went back to tweeting about the NFL.

Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
Join the conversation
Hurricane MariaLatina CelebrityCelebrity TwitterMarc AnthonyDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Pictures
Celebrity Couples
A Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Sweet Relationship
by Alessandra Foresto
Who Has Quit or Been Fired From the Trump White House?
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
by Chelsea Hassler
How to Help Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria
Donald Trump
by Lisa Peterson
Who Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married To?
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez Has Walked Down the Aisle 3 Times
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds