 Skip Nav
Politics
Here's What Every Woman Needs to Know About the GOP's Latest Healthcare Bill
Humor
12 Hilarious, Touching, Way Too Relatable Tweets About What, Exactly, Gay Culture Is
Mexico
People Are Doing Anything They Can to Help Victims of the Disastrous Mexico Earthquake
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Harrowing Images of Puerto Rico During Hurricane Maria

After inflicting catastrophic damage on a series of tropical islands, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in the early hours of Sept. 20, near the city of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A Category 4 hurricane, Maria is the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years and brought 155 mile-per-hour sustained winds and drenching rain to the island. Up to 90 percent of the country is currently without power.

As Maria works its way through the Atlantic, our hearts continue to be with those affected by the storm. Ahead you'll find some of the most unbelievable images shared on social media, from the very heart of the storm in Puerto Rico.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hurricane MariaWorld NewsPuerto RicoWeather
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Lindsay Miller
Sleepy Body Lotion
Glow
Get a Restful Night's Sleep With This DIY Lush Sleepy Body Lotion
by Megan Lutz
The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer Emmy Red Carpet
Madeline Brewer
by Lindsay Miller
Unicorn Poop Inspired Meringues
Get the Dish
Fuel Your Rainbow Obsession With These Unicorn Meringues
by Brandi Milloy
Honored Movie Behind the Scenes
Entertainment Video
Behind the Scenes of Honored With Karrueche Tran
by Taylor Wing
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds