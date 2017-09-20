19 Harrowing Images of Puerto Rico During Hurricane Maria

After inflicting catastrophic damage on a series of tropical islands, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in the early hours of Sept. 20, near the city of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A Category 4 hurricane, Maria is the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years and brought 155 mile-per-hour sustained winds and drenching rain to the island. Up to 90 percent of the country is currently without power.

As Maria works its way through the Atlantic, our hearts continue to be with those affected by the storm. Ahead you'll find some of the most unbelievable images shared on social media, from the very heart of the storm in Puerto Rico.