 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
Celebrity Weddings
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?

Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Pippa Middleton tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, financier James Matthews, in a lavish ceremony in the UK on Saturday. We caught glimpses of Prince Harry and Prince William arriving together at St. Mark's Church and Kate Middleton giving Princess Charlotte a flower girl pep talk before the ceremony, but one person we didn't see was Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Related
Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship

While it was previously reported that Pippa bent the rules in a big way so that Meghan could attend (she made an exception to the "no ring, no bring" rule), the Suits actress allegedly skipped the ceremony as part of royal protocol. Since Pippa's wedding was not a royal event, it's against royal protocol for members of the royal family to upstage proceedings, and it's believed that Meghan's attendance could have distracted from Pippa and James's nuptials. It also happens to be the same reason why Kate did not serve as her sister's maid of honor. However, Meghan is expected to make an appearance at Pippa's reception in nearby Bucklebury this evening.

Image Source: Getty / Lars Niki
Join the conversation
Pippa MiddletonMeghan MarkleCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle Names Her Style Crushes
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Reveals Her 3 Biggest Style Crushes to the World
by Marina Liao
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relationship Details
The Royals
Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Couples
Tom Daley Marries Longtime Boyfriend Dustin Lance Black
by Kelsie Gibson
Meghan Markle Wedding Guest Dress in Jamaica March 2017
Celebrity Couples
Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Dress Is the Perfect Maxi to Have Stored in Your Closet
by Sarah Wasilak
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress
Pippa Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
Meghan Markle Used to Do Wedding Calligraphy
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's 1 Hidden Talent That Could Come in Handy at a Royal Wedding
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Meghan Markle at Prince Harry's Polo Match May 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a Sweet Kiss After His Polo Match
by Quinn Keaney
Romantic Loft Engagement Shoot
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
DIY Marquee Letter Sign
DIY
by Nicole Yi
How to Preserve Your Wedding Dress
Wedding
5 Things You Need to Do to Keep Your Wedding Dress in the Best Condition
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds