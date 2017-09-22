These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017

Naturally, we're happier than kids in a (Halloween) candy store. At POPSUGAR, we don't take Halloween lightly; we start burning Autumn-scented candles as soon as the first leaf changes, taste-test pumpkin spice snacks in the middle of Summer, and begin our horror movie marathons immediately after Labor Day. For some people, it's a holiday — for us, it's a freakin' lifestyle.

When our editors are on the ground covering fan events like Comic-Con and WonderCon, they're observing the latest cosplay trends with Halloween on the brain. Meanwhile, we're always making note of cultural conversations unfolding on the internet and looking at them through a Halloween lens: would this meme make a good costume? Is that celebrity moment perfect Halloween inspiration? The day-to-day stories that get us talking are often some of the best costume fodder come Oct. 31, so we've always got an eye out for the next big thing.

Using our editors' passion for Halloween, we’ve created a master list of the top 10 costumes for 2017. You can expect to see these ocostumes everywhere this October, but don’t worry: we’ve also got the scoop on how to execute them like nobody else.