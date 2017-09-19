To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon play best friends on HBO's Big Little Lies, and the ladies are just as close in real life. Over the weekend, Nicole took home her first Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, and during her speech, she gave Reese one of the sweetest shout-outs of the night, saying, "Reese, I share this with you. Without you, I would not be standing up here."

This isn't the only glimpse we've gotten of their special bond; Reese often shares photos of them together on Instagram, and back in June 2016, Nicole opened up about their friendship, telling E! News, "I love her . . . We have so much in common and we're very close. I'm lucky to have her as such a good friend." We're still on the edge of our seats waiting for HBO to confirm season two of Big Little Lies, so in the meantime, take a look at some of Nicole and Reese's sweetest moments together.