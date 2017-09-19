 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
Mandy Moore
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon play best friends on HBO's Big Little Lies, and the ladies are just as close in real life. Over the weekend, Nicole took home her first Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, and during her speech, she gave Reese one of the sweetest shout-outs of the night, saying, "Reese, I share this with you. Without you, I would not be standing up here."

Related
Big Little Lies Season 2? Here's What the Book Author Says

This isn't the only glimpse we've gotten of their special bond; Reese often shares photos of them together on Instagram, and back in June 2016, Nicole opened up about their friendship, telling E! News, "I love her . . . We have so much in common and we're very close. I'm lucky to have her as such a good friend." We're still on the edge of our seats waiting for HBO to confirm season two of Big Little Lies, so in the meantime, take a look at some of Nicole and Reese's sweetest moments together.

To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
To Say That Nicole and Reese's Friendship Isn't Adorable Would Be a Big Little Lie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Big Little LiesCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity QuotesEmmy AwardsNicole KidmanReese Witherspoon
Join The Conversation
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
by Caitlin Hacker
Best Pictures From the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Nicole Kidman Wearing Calvin Klein Heels at 2017 Emmys
Nicole Kidman
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Why Was Roger Ailes Memorialized During the 2017 Emmys?
opinion
by Lisa Peterson
Real Celebrity Names
Celebrity Facts
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
by Nick Maslow
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds