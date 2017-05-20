 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
Celebrity Weddings
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews on Saturday brought out family, close friends, and even a few royals — but one of her guests, a young page boy, was having a little too much fun while mugging for the cameras. Pippa's sister Kate was tasked with keeping the tiny attendees under control — she was seen giving her daughter Princess Charlotte a pep talk and shushing the group outside of the church — and as the little ones spotted the cameras outside, a blond page boy took the opportunity to get some poses out of his system. In one photo, it appears he's throwing up a hand sign that's commonly used in the UK and Ireland to say "F*ck you."

So, will this kid be the new Grace van Custem, who went viral when she was snapped covering her ears as planes flew overhead while Kate and Prince William kissed during their wedding in 2011? For what it's worth, Kate didn't look very happy with him. . . and Pippa probably won't be including these photos in her wedding album.

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Pippa MiddletonKate MiddletonHumorCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Will Kate Middleton Be in Pippa's Wedding? Yes, but Also No
by Brittney Stephens
Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminizer
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
How Much Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Worth?
The Royals
by Annie Gabillet
Kate Middleton
by Marina Liao
Reasons Toddlers Are the Worst
Humor
23 Reasons Toddlers Are Seriously the Worst
by Alessia Santoro
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
by Kelsie Gibson
Organic and Natural Beauty Brands From Around the World
Eco
by Emily Barth Isler
Colorful Lake Tahoe Wedding
Wedding
This Colorful Lakefront Wedding Looks Like the Summer Party We've Always Wanted to Attend
by Nicole Yi
Who Is Nick Robinson?
Nick Robinson
Everything, Everything You Need to Know About Nick Robinson
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds