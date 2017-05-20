 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Meet All the People in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
The Royals
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Who Was in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party?

Meet All the People in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party

Pippa Middleton officially received the title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger when she married financier James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire, UK on Saturday. While Kate Middleton did not serve as Pippa's maid of honor because she didn't want to "upstage her sister," Kate seemed to be tasked with keeping all the children on their best behavior; Kate was spotted giving Princess Charlotte a pep talk and rounding up all the page boys and flower girls, including Prince George and Charlotte, before the ceremony. Here are all the people who were in Pippa and James's wedding party.

The Best Man

James's younger brother Spencer, who starred on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, served as his best man.

The Flower Girls

Princess Charlotte along with Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, and Avia Horn all wore adorable cream dresses with puffed sleeves and matching flower crowns. Avia is the daughter of Lady Emily Compton, former social editor of Tatler, and Edward Horner, a friend of James.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Page Boys

Prince George acted as one of the page boys along with Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, and William Ward.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
James MatthewsPippa MiddletonCelebrity CouplesCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Which Britney Spears Songs Are About Justin Timberlake?
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style Details
The Royals
Pippa Middleton Reportedly Has an Unusual Fashion Request For Her Guests
by Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Wedding Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Tom Daley's Ethereal Wedding Looks Like It Belongs in a Fairy Tale
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Workout
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Prewedding Workout and Diet Revealed — Get the Details
by Perri Konecky
Jim Parsons Marries Todd Spiewak 2017
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons Marries Boyfriend Todd Spiewak After Nearly 15 Years Together
by Monica Sisavat
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Tom Daley Is Married 2017
Celebrity Couples
Tom Daley Marries Longtime Boyfriend Dustin Lance Black
by Kelsie Gibson
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Celebrity Weddings
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Tom Brady Dated?
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds