 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
The Royals
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the UK. In addition to Pippa's gorgeous dress and her sweet moments with her new husband, we also couldn't get enough of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two served as page boy and flower girl along with a few other adorable little ones, and Kate Middleton seemed to be tasked with keeping them all on their best behavior. The Duchess of Cambridge rounded the kids up before the ceremony, but just as they were approaching the priest at the door, Kate hilariously made sure to shush them. She might not have been Pippa's maid of honor, but Kate still definitely made sure everything went smoothly.

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonCelebrity KidsLOLKate MiddletonCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Annie Gabillet
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
by Monica Sisavat
What Is a Page Boy?
Prince William
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
by Marcia Moody
Best Old Pictures From the Cannes Film Festival
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style
Jennifer Lopez
by Alessandra Foresto
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Is Pippa Middleton a Member of the Royal Family?
Pippa Middleton
15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Wears See by Chloe Dress
Kate Middleton
When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful
by Marina Liao
Beach Pudding Cup Recipe
Get the Dish
This Sunny Dessert Is Like a Beachy Vacation in a Cup
by Brandi Milloy
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds