These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
The Way Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Look at Each Other Will Make Your Heart Sing
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors
59 Photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Love Through the Years

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a beautiful October wedding in Italy in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, Silas, in April 2015, but their cute moments started way before either milestone. We're taking a look at the rest of their sweetest snaps, from working the red carpet to riding bikes. Scroll through to see their love through the years, and don't forget to check out even more adorable celebrity couples!

Justin sweetly kissed Jessica's hand at the Critics' Choice Awards in December 2016.
At the New Orleans premiere of The Book of Love in October 2016, Justin and Jessica looked like a picture-perfect pair.
The couple could not stop smiling at the 2017 Golden Globes in January.
The couple shared a laugh on the red carpet at a special event in NYC in October 2015.
Justin had the cutest reaction to Jessica dancing in the stands at a Lakers game in January 2017.
Justin smiled as he walked with his wife in NYC in March 2013.
Jessica and Justin made a strikingly gorgeous appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscar afterparty in February 2017.
The couple stuck together at a pre-Golden Globes party in January 2017.
They rode bikes around NYC side by side in July 2010.
The duo held hands during a May 2010 walk around NYC.
The couple splashed around in the ocean during their Caribbean getaway in November 2016.
Jessica was by her husband's side at the 2013 Grammys in February in LA.
The duo walked arm in arm while doing some holiday shopping in NYC in November 2016.
The couple got glam at the May 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
After Justin's Brit Awards performance in February 2013, he and Jessica went to the Sony afterparty in London.
The duo jogged around NYC together in April 2009.
They got together to support Stand Up to Cancer in LA in September 2012.
Justin and Jessica attended the Tom Ford Fall 2013 runway show in London in February.
Justin snapped a pic of himself and Jessica while they visited Italy in the Fall of 2008.
They were all smiles during a February 2009 night out in NYC.
In August 2008, Justin and Jessica kissed outside in LA.
In September 2008, Jessica hopped on Justin's back while they toured Rome.
The duo were also on the red carpet for the 2010 Met Ball in NYC.
When Justin pretended to take a photo of his beautiful wife in October 2015.
Jessica was a bridesmaid in a friend's Italian wedding in October 2008, and Justin was by her side as a guest.
Justin and Jessica braved the NYC snow in February 2010.
Jessica and Justin hung out with Jimmy Fallon during a November 2011 event in LA.
Justin kissed Jessica's baby bump in a January 2015 Instagram picture, finally confirming that they're expecting their first child.
Join the conversation
Mandi-Villa Mandi-Villa 4 years
So adorable.
Louie Louie 5 years
Has it been officially confirmed yet? Everything I've read so far is 'reportedly' and 'according to an unnamed source'.
ojoba ojoba 5 years
Glad it occurred to him that she's the one.
nyorkeratheart nyorkeratheart 5 years
So happy for them! http://nyorkeratheart.blogspot.com
lilygold lilygold 5 years
kudos to the leo and george thing he kept dating for a coupe years and then trading in a new model.
arrowstraite arrowstraite 5 years
Oh, I absolutely think he will cheat on her constantly BUT they work because she doesn't care. She's getting the attention she wants and they'll kick a few more roles her way while he's still relevant. Then, she'll be content to be his wife until a BBD comes along. She'll get to collect on the wedding and divorce, and that suits her just fine. It's Hollywood. Isn't that just the tradition?
kimdash kimdash 5 years
I am so happy he has taken the leap towards marraige I thought he was going to be a George Clooney and Leonardo Dicaprio.
sweetas67 sweetas67 5 years
Yuck. Jessica Biel bugs me to no end. But if they're in love, more power to 'em.
arrowstraite arrowstraite 5 years
They are just alike, I'm relieved to hear they are engaged for real. Makes sense to me. :D
Burkina Burkina 5 years
Apparantly his grandma confirmed it. Congrats!!
marta-poland marta-poland 5 years
congrats
popfaninMD popfaninMD 5 years
Nice pics! Congrats! Jessica will make a beautiful bride and Justin will make a handsome groom!
