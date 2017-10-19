Pictures of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Together
59 Photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Love Through the Years
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a beautiful October wedding in Italy in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, Silas, in April 2015, but their cute moments started way before either milestone. We're taking a look at the rest of their sweetest snaps, from working the red carpet to riding bikes. Scroll through to see their love through the years, and don't forget to check out even more adorable celebrity couples!
