Sterling K. Brown Got Cut Off During His Endearing Emmys Speech, and People Were Pissed

Sterling K. Brown gave one of the most endearing speeches of the night when he took home the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us on Sunday. His win marks the first time a black actor has won in the category in almost 20 years, but unfortunately his words were cut short. After thanking his incredible cast for being "the best white TV family he's ever had," the actor was rudely played off by incredibly loud music.

While he was thankfully able to finish his speech backstage in the press room — and give a shout-out to his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe — people were pretty pissed that he was cut off in the first place. In fact, the audience actually started booing when his mic was turned off and he was forced to exit the stage. Hopefully CBS can learn a valuable lesson from all of this: don't ever cut Sterling K. Brown off . . . ever!

Dang. They seriously played off Sterling K. Brown during his acceptance speech. CBS, can't you let a brother thank his people? #Emmys — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) September 18, 2017





I am extremely disturbed that they cut the mic of and played that loud obnoxious music while Sterling K. Brown was giving his speech #Emmys — Jamilla Nikol (@officiallymilla) September 18, 2017





Me watching Elizabeth Moss's speech after they cut off Sterling K. Brown's. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/g0YnaKiwV3 — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) September 18, 2017





So Nicole Kidman gets to do a goddamn soliloquy but Sterling K. Brown is cut off and the camera zooms out? Ok, I see y'all. 😑#Emmys — Nik Davis (@thedavisdiary) September 18, 2017





Lots of boos when @SterlingKBrown mic got cut off from his deserving #Emmys win pic.twitter.com/wuEbrB8TZA — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2017





Worth watching the rest of this brilliant actor's speech. And just PS don't cut off @SterlingKBrown when he's speaking. Like ever https://t.co/u9SjL92Zbq — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2017





Thank you. Thank you @Variety for posting this. @SterlingKBrown is a prince among men. He deserves his time... https://t.co/ANX7wdFKLS — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) September 18, 2017





They could have skipped the Spicer bit and allowed him to do his speech. — Sammie1863_ (@Sammie1863_) September 18, 2017





That was a trash move @cbs. Not a good look. — oregon_girl (@oregon_girl3) September 18, 2017