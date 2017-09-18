 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Kiernan Shipka
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
Award Season
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys

Reactions to Sterling K. Brown's 2017 Emmys Speech

Sterling K. Brown Got Cut Off During His Endearing Emmys Speech, and People Were Pissed

Sterling K. Brown gave one of the most endearing speeches of the night when he took home the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us on Sunday. His win marks the first time a black actor has won in the category in almost 20 years, but unfortunately his words were cut short. After thanking his incredible cast for being "the best white TV family he's ever had," the actor was rudely played off by incredibly loud music.

While he was thankfully able to finish his speech backstage in the press room — and give a shout-out to his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe — people were pretty pissed that he was cut off in the first place. In fact, the audience actually started booing when his mic was turned off and he was forced to exit the stage. Hopefully CBS can learn a valuable lesson from all of this: don't ever cut Sterling K. Brown off . . . ever!









Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
Join the conversation
Sterling K. BrownCelebrity TweetsAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Ryan Roschke
Emmy Winners List 2017
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Donald Glover Speech at Emmys 2017 Video
Donald Glover
by Monica Sisavat
Rachel Bloom Gucci Dress 2017 Emmy Awards
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
This Is Us Cast at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds