 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Kendall Jenner
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year

Dare we say that Ryan Reynolds looked sexier than ever this year? From his salt and pepper hair and thick-rimmed glasses to his chiseled jawline and outfits straight from a J.Crew catalog, we couldn't help but find ourselves more attracted than ever to the 41-year-old Deadpool star. Seriously, when Ryan wasn't roasting his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram or going on man dates with Jake Gyllenhaal, he was strutting his stuff on the streets of NYC looking like a f*cking male model. Give this guy a contract! We've rounded up all the times Ryan has turned the street into his own personal runway this year — scroll through to see each one.

Related
11 Shirtless Ryan Reynolds Photos That Will Leave You in a Pool of Cold Sweat
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Eye CandyRyan Reynolds
Celebrity Friendships
Thank God For These Photos of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Coffee Date
by Ryan Roschke
Ryan Reynolds Through the Years
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Has Definitely, Maybe Had 1 of the Craziest Evolutions
by Kelsie Gibson
Hot Photos of Ryan Reynolds in The Amityville Horror
Ryan Reynolds
Friendly Reminder: Ryan Reynolds May Never Be Hotter Than He Is in The Amityville Horror
by Quinn Keaney
Ryan Reynolds Out in NYC Pictures November 2017
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Looks Devilishly Handsome After Destroying Wife Blake Lively on Instagram
by Brittney Stephens
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC October 2017
Celebrity PDA
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds