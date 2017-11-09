Ryan Reynolds Hot Pictures 2017
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
Dare we say that Ryan Reynolds looked sexier than ever this year? From his salt and pepper hair and thick-rimmed glasses to his chiseled jawline and outfits straight from a J.Crew catalog, we couldn't help but find ourselves more attracted than ever to the 41-year-old Deadpool star. Seriously, when Ryan wasn't roasting his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram or going on man dates with Jake Gyllenhaal, he was strutting his stuff on the streets of NYC looking like a f*cking male model. Give this guy a contract! We've rounded up all the times Ryan has turned the street into his own personal runway this year — scroll through to see each one.
