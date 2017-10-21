 Skip Nav
Thank God For These Photos of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Coffee Date

On Friday, good friends Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal spent some time together in NYC. Based on the photos, the two seem to have carved out time for a little shopping, a quick coffee stop, and a bit of quality chitchat. The pair's beautiful friendship bloomed earlier this year after working together on the terrifying alien horror movie Life. They were caught laughing on the red carpet, goofing around at an SXSW press junket, and even FaceTiming each other during late-night interviews. Listen, we're just really happy the whole friendship wasn't just a publicity stunt to help their movie do well. Seeing as they're still hanging out months later, this is real. And beautiful. We're just lucky we can bear witness to it.

