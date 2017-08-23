 Skip Nav
The 1 Thing Sarah Jessica Parker Regrets About Her Wedding Day

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are known for their big-city love, and their wedding was just as glamorous. The couple, who are parents to son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on May 19, 1997. Not only did the reception capture their mutual love for the theater, but just like her fashionable Sex and the City character, Sarah went against tradition with her wedding gown. Since this year marks their 20-year wedding anniversary, look back at the most interesting details about their big day.

