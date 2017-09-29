 Skip Nav
Over 20 Years Worth of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Big City Love

Sarah Jessica Parker may be best known for her role as perennial city girl Carrie Bradshaw, but there's something else in her life that has stood the test of time: her marriage to fellow actor Matthew Broderick. Their love story reads like a Woody Allen movie: Sarah Jessica and Matthew met in 1991 after being introduced at a theater company by one of Sarah Jessica's brothers. They tied the knot in 1997 with a civil ceremony on Manhattan's Lower East Side — she famously wore a black wedding gown! — and have since become parents to son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta.

They're not just one of Hollywood's longest-running celebrity couples, though — Matthew and SJP are also widely recognized as famous figures in the Big Apple. They live in the West Village, champion important causes like arts education and music programs, and support the NYC Ballet and UNICEF. They can always be counted on to show up in style for high-profile events on Broadway, glitzy industry galas, and various red carpet ceremonies. Keep reading to follow the pair's journey from cute city kids to the quintessential New York couple.

March 1993
June 1993
April 1994
March 1995
June 1996
December 1996
January 1998
January 1998
January 1998
January 1999
March 1999
March 1999
November 1999
January 2000
September 2000
November 2002
March 2003
June 2003
September 2003
September 2004
March 2005
October 2005
January 2006
January 2006
April 2006
April 2006
November 2006
March 2007
August 2008
May 2008
February 2009
