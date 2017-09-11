 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack On the PDA During a Sexy Date Night

If there's one couple we can't get enough of, it's The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. On Friday night, the two stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. The couple dressed to the nines and were all about each other as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes and shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet. While it was a big night for The Weeknd (he performed and was honored by the magazine), the lavish bash also marked the pair's second red carpet appearance together. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala back in May. Keep reading to see more of their PDA-filled date night.

