Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Have Decided to Keep Their Romance "Low-Key"

It looks like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are trying to do their relationship completely differently this time around. The two were spotted attending church together and riding bikes around Los Angeles, and Selena even attended one of Justin's hockey games, but now it seems they're switching things up. People reported that Justin and Selena have decided to take a step back from the public eye. "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention," a source said. "Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos." They also went on to say Selena and Justin both "agreed to stay more low-key." Another source added the two aren't official yet, "but it's getting close."

Selena and Justin first started dating in 2010 but have been on and off throughout the years. Each of them has dated other people during that time, but they always find a way to come back to each other. "Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart," an insider said. "She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."

