In Case You Needed Convincing, Justin and Selena May Have Confirmed They're Back On

Another day, another sighting of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber hanging out together. On Wednesday, the exes, who may or may not be dating again, were spotted looking rather cozy during a morning coffee run. Selena and Justin appeared to be in a good mood as they flashed smiles and chatted among themselves, and at one point, Selena was even seen resting her head on Justin's shoulder. Later that afternoon, the duo were seen riding their bikes around in LA, and Selena stopped to take a photo of Justin on her phone — perhaps she's replacing her screensaver of The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Biking Around LA After Splitting From The Weeknd

Selena and Justin reconnected after her kidney transplant over the Summer, and while sources claim the two are only friends, it seems Justin is trying to get back in Selena's good graces. According to People, Justin wants to prove to Selena and her family that he's changed. Their reconciliation also comes on the heels of Selena's split from The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye). While the two have yet to publicly address their breakup, a source told People that the reason for their split had nothing to do with Justin. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," the insider explained. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Still, something tells us Selena is doing just fine.

