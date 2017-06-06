 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out for a night on the town in NYC on Monday. The couple were spotted walking hand in hand while arriving for a romantic dinner at Rao's restaurant, with Selena sporting a slinky silver slip dress. Ahead of date night with her current boyfriend, Selena stopped by Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up to talk about the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which took place in the UK over the weekend. Of the event, which was hosted by Ariana Grande and brought out moving performances by Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Selena's ex Justin Bieber, the "Bad Liar" singer praised his set, saying, "I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful."

Justin broke down in tears while singing the hits "Cold Water" and "Love Yourself" during the show, telling the crowd, "I'm not going to let go of hope. I'm not going to let go of love. I'm not going to let go of God. Put your hand up if you're not going to let go."

