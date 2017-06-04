 Skip Nav
Coldplay Performs "Fix You" at the Manchester Concert and Brings Everyone to Tears
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?

Coldplay Performs "Fix You" at the Manchester Concert and Brings Everyone to Tears

Ariana Grande promised to return to Manchester for a star-studded benefit concert after a terrorist attack killed 22 people and injured 119 at her May 22 tour stop, and the event was an unbelievable success. Not only did the British Red Cross raise over three million dollars, but all of the performances were showstoppers. Once Grande knocked it out of the park with her own set, Coldplay took the stage to sing their emotional ballad, "Fix You." People in the audience sang along through tears, and some formed a big heart with police and security. It was clearly one of the most moving, cathartic moments of the night.

Manchester AttackMusicColdplayChris Martin
