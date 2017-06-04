 Skip Nav
You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert

Thousands of fans gathered at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert in England on Sunday. The event honored the victims of the bombing during Ariana's Manchester show on May 22 and brought out a handful of stars, including Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. The concert kicked off with a moment of silence and also paid tribute to the victims of the recent London Bridge attack.

In addition to performing a few of her famous hits, Ariana delivered an emotional speech, in which she opened up about meeting one of the victims' mothers over the weekend. "I want to also say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia [Campbell]'s mommy a few days ago. And as soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry. And then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits."

It was initially unclear whether the concert was still on given Saturday's attack, but Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement on Instagram prior to the show saying the show would continue. "After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected," he wrote. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly." Keep reading for all the best photos.

