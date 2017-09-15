 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy on Movie Set After Kidney Transplant News

Selena Gomez revealed in a heartfelt post on Thursday that she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this Summer due to her lupus. But despite going through the major surgery, the star is already back to her hard-working self. Just a few hours after she revealed the news, she was spotted filming scenes for the new untitled Woody Allen movie in New York City. Dressed in jeans and a white t-shirt, Selena flashed a cute smile as she chatted with costar Timothée Chalamet. Earlier this week, the two were also photographed filming a steamy kissing scene for the movie.

If Selena hadn't shared her very personal news with fans, you might not have even known she went through the major life event. In addition to keeping busy with work, the "Fetish" singer has been stepping out more frequently with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, including showing PDA on the red carpet and on Instagram. We're so glad Selena is already feeling better!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Been Loving Each Other Like a Love Song All Year

