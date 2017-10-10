Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

 Skip Nav
To help inspire your Halloween costume this year, we're taking a look at some of the best celebrity costumes through the years. From Heidi Klum's legendary parties to the many A-list stars sharing spooky snaps on Instagram, it's clear that Hollywood pulls out all the stops to celebrate the festive holiday. Scroll through to see some of the most insane getups, and see if you can spot the famous faces in their disguises.

Look Back on Last Year's Sexy, Scary, Silly Halloween Costumes

La La Anthony painted the town black and white as a creepy skeleton at P. Diddy's Emperor's Ball in 2015.
Alessandra Ambrosio sinned it up at a 2015 1OAK party as a red devil.
Heidi Klum took the phrase "go big or go home" to heart (or, to chest, rather) when she dressed up as Jessica Rabbit during her annual Halloween bash at Lavo in NYC in 2015.
In 2014, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Meredith Vieira took part in Today's Saturday Night Live-themed group costume inspired by the "Mom Jeans" skit.
Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols went as Katy Perry and Russell Brand at an LA function in 2010.
Matthew Morrison went as Richard Simmons in LA in 2010.
In 2014, JC Chasez got into character as Hunter S. Thompson in LA.
Bill and Giuliana Rancic paired up for funny doctor and patient costumes in 2014.
Calista Flockhart went '80s for a 2011 Halloween bash in LA.
Lindsay Lohan was spotted around NYC as a firefighter in 2005.
Kate Hudson and her girlfriends dressed as the "Daughters of Anarchy," with the actress's mom, Goldie Hawn, as their matriarch in 2014.
Raffaello Follieri and Anne Hathaway coordinated their 2004 costumes at an NYC party.
Sacha Baron Cohen hopped out of a car to attend a Halloween party dressed as a sock monkey in 2012.
Kelly Ripa and the Live With Kelly and Michael team dressed up as characters from Sons of Anarchy in 2013.
Ed Norton dressed up for a bash in LA in 2012.
Audrina Patridge bared her midriff in a sexy costume at her Atlantic City Halloween party in 2009.
Heidi Klum went for the gold in 2003 at an NYC party.
Brittny Gastineau put on bloody makeup in an Instagram snap in 2014.
Coco and Ice-T teamed up as a sexy soldier and a gangster in 2014 for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in NYC.
Reese Witherspoon was almost unrecognizable in a black bobbed wig in 2007 as she took her kids trick-or-treating around LA with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Elisabetta Canalis went all out as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and brought her own Toto along in LA in 2014.
Seal went for a metallic look during 2010's holiday.
Ashley Madekwe paid homage to Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in a nurse's uniform at Matthew Morrison's Halloween party in 2014.
Kelly Ripa and Nick Lachey dressed up as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on air in 2011.
Jason Priestley and his family posed in character at an LA event in 2008.
Khloe Kardashian laid down the law for 2007's Pur Jeans Halloween bash.
Scott Disick showed off his American Psycho costume at a Las Vegas party in 2012.
Diddy got royal outside an NYC bash in 2004.
In 2009, Rico Rodriguez went as Superman in Hollywood.
Shenae Grimes dressed as Poison Ivy from Batman at the Midori Green 2013 Halloween party in LA.
Tony Danza was Elvis at the Hulaween Gala in New York in 2014.
