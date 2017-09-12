Skeet Ulrich Sexy Instagram Pictures
Skeet Ulrich Is So Freaking Sexy, It'll Make You Scream
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Skeet Ulrich Is So Freaking Sexy, It'll Make You Scream
We all know that Riverdale is full of eye candy, but some of the hottest men on the show are the dads . . . or should we say daddies? Sure, Jughead is attractive in that tortured soul kinda way, but have you seen his father? When Skeet Ulrich (the actor behind FP Jones) isn't making us swoon on screen, he's heating up our Instagram feed with his gorgeous snaps. From shirtless beach trips to smoldering selfies, the 47-year-old's account is basically a gold mine full of sexy gems.
0previous images
-14more images