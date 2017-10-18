Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fittingly Step Out in the City of Love After Getting Engaged

 Skip Nav
Just a few days after announcing their engagement, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out for a romantic walk in Paris on Tuesday. The couple, who shared their exciting news on Instagram with a stunning photo of Sophie's diamond ring, kept close as they made their way around the City of Love. Sophie, who, unlike many celebrities, didn't hide her new bling, hooked arms with her new fiancé. While the Game of Thrones actress looked chic in a black outfit and matching beret, Joe sported a retro-inspired outfit (and some fine as hell facial hair). Who do you think will walk down the aisle first — Sophie and Joe or Kit Harington and Rose Leslie?

