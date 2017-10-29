 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's Friendship Moments Will Get You Pumped For Their Weddings

Exciting news, Game of Thrones fans! Two of your favorite Starks are getting married off screen. Nearly a month after Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie, Sophie Turner announced that she is engaged to DNCE singer Joe Jonas. While not much is known about Kit's or Sophie's wedding, the actor did say that he and Rose, who met on the set of the hit HBO series, plan on having the entire cast on hand for their special day. As for Sophie, we can only imagine that her friend and onscreen sister Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid. While the costars get ready to plan their weddings, look back at their best friendship moments.

