Taylor Swift's Sneakiest Message of the Day Was Hidden Right in Her Shoes

Taylor Swift rarely does anything without intention — whether it's picking an outfit or writing a song, it seems that the performer's every move is laden with implications. So when Taylor shared a fleeting snap of her Victoria's Secret branded socks during a Nov. 10 Instagram takeover, we immediately began to think about what it could mean . . . and it seems to be a clue about the singer's next big move. Namely, performing at the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Here's the Instagram Stories photo in question, where you can clearly see the "PINK" on Taylor's sock:

Leading up to the release of Reputation, rumors swirled that Taylor would perform at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Considering that Taylor performed at the show in 2013 and is close friends with several VS models like Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt, it's not too crazy of an idea! So Taylor's sock is merely another drop in the bucket of hints that she'll be performing on the runway with the Victoria's Secret Angels again — but rocking her new, confidently petty persona, not as "the old Taylor." (She's dead!)

"Look What You Made Me Do" has a perfect catwalk beat, and Taylor would absolutely rock the VS stage. And with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles as another rumored performer for the annual show, there's some potential for drama — which you know could inspire an excellent song.

We'll have to tune in to find out whether Taylor's sock was actually a deliberate hint or if she's just a fan of the brand! In the meantime, you can catch us analyzing every lyric from her new album.

