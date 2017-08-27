Wow! Taylor Swift Wears an Unexpected Array of Outfits in Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift just debuted the most recent phase of her style evolution in her latest music video, and all we have to say is: "Damn, Taylor!" The "Look What You Made Me Do" video premiered during the MTV VMAs on Sunday, and Taylor rocks quite the array of outfits throughout it — all of which are a far cry from the feminine details and floral prints that have become part of her trademark style.

Gone are the colorful skirts and sequin bodysuits that made up her 1989 wardrobe; instead, Taylor wears everything from thigh-high red boots and an oversize sweatshirt to a patent-leather bustier top with a matching choker necklace in her new video. Check out some of her surprising outfit choices below, and then watch the full music video.