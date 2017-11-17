 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Tim McGraw, True Romantic, Remembers the Exact Moment He Fell For Faith Hill
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Justin Timberlake
Who Has Justin Timberlake Dated? See 10 Famous Women Who Rocked His Body
Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton Is Teaching Her 2-Year-Old Son How to Surf, and the Photos Are Too Sweet

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on The Tonight Show 2017

Tim McGraw, True Romantic, Remembers the Exact Moment He Fell For Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's relationship was love at first sight, at least for Tim. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the iconic country music couple told host Jimmy Fallon about the moment they first met. While Faith began to talk about how they interacted on tour, her husband quickly chimed in, adding that they actually met during a New Faces Show in 1994. Even though their interaction backstage was brief, Tim said he was immediately smitten. Aww! Aside from talking about their romance, the singer, who shares three gorgeous daughters with Faith, also told a hilarious story about meeting his eldest daughter's first date. Hear the full story above.

Join the conversation
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonCelebrity CouplesTim McGrawFaith HillJimmy Fallon
Celebrity PDA
22 Pictures of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Epic Love Story
by Nick Maslow
Jimmy Fallon Family Pictures
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon's Family Pictures Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Constant Ray of Warm Sunshine
by Caitlin Gallagher
Tim McGraw Faith Hill Never Have I Ever on Ellen DeGeneres
Celebrity Couples
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Can't Keep It Together During a Game of Never Have I Ever
by Quinn Keaney
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the CMA Awards 2016
Award Season
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Show Up For the CMA Awards After Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary
by Monica Sisavat
Faith Hill Singing With Young Fan Video April 2017
Faith Hill
Faith Hill Fulfills a Young Fan's Wish During a Concert Stop in Mississippi
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds