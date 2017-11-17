Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on The Tonight Show 2017
Tim McGraw, True Romantic, Remembers the Exact Moment He Fell For Faith Hill
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's relationship was love at first sight, at least for Tim. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the iconic country music couple told host Jimmy Fallon about the moment they first met. While Faith began to talk about how they interacted on tour, her husband quickly chimed in, adding that they actually met during a New Faces Show in 1994. Even though their interaction backstage was brief, Tim said he was immediately smitten. Aww! Aside from talking about their romance, the singer, who shares three gorgeous daughters with Faith, also told a hilarious story about meeting his eldest daughter's first date. Hear the full story above.