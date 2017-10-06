 Skip Nav
Kesha
21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
Celebrity Facts
If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities

How Did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Meet?

How Did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Meet? They Were Dating Other People

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country's most iconic couples, so it's pretty fitting that their love story started at a musical festival. The two first met at the New Faces Show in Nashville sometime in late 1994. Faith had just divorced Daniel Hill and Tim was dating Kristine Donahue. Even though their interaction backstage was brief, they got to know each other a little better when they went on a joint tour in the Spring of 1996, fittingly titled Spontaneous Combustion.

While Tim was newly single after calling off his engagement to Kristine, Faith was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks. After singing together every night on stage, however, they just couldn't deny the sparks between them. One night after a show, Tim invited her into his dressing room and they shared their first kiss. Shortly after, Faith called off her engagement and the two began dating. By the end of the year, they were married and expecting their first child. Fast-forward 21 years and the country couple is still going strong with three beautiful daughters.

Image Source: Getty / Carlo Allegri
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesTim McGrawFaith Hill
Celebrity Homes
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Don't Just Have a Bahamas Home — They Have an Entire Island
by Victoria Messina
Cute Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Pictures
Celebrity PDA
22 Pictures of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Epic Love Story
by Nick Maslow
Elvis and Priscilla Presley Pictures
Nostalgia
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
by Brittney Stephens
Is Martin Sheen Married?
Celebrity Couples
Your Mind Might Be Blown by How Long Martin Sheen Has Been Married
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Is Idris Elba Dating?
Idris Elba
In "Does This Mean I Still Have a Chance?" News, Idris Elba Is Dating a Former Pageant Queen
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds