How Did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Meet? They Were Dating Other People

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country's most iconic couples, so it's pretty fitting that their love story started at a musical festival. The two first met at the New Faces Show in Nashville sometime in late 1994. Faith had just divorced Daniel Hill and Tim was dating Kristine Donahue. Even though their interaction backstage was brief, they got to know each other a little better when they went on a joint tour in the Spring of 1996, fittingly titled Spontaneous Combustion.

While Tim was newly single after calling off his engagement to Kristine, Faith was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks. After singing together every night on stage, however, they just couldn't deny the sparks between them. One night after a show, Tim invited her into his dressing room and they shared their first kiss. Shortly after, Faith called off her engagement and the two began dating. By the end of the year, they were married and expecting their first child. Fast-forward 21 years and the country couple is still going strong with three beautiful daughters.