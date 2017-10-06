22 Pictures of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Epic Love Story

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary this month, so what better time to look back on their amazing romance? The pair has been country music's cutest couple since 1996, when the singers embarked on the Spontaneous Combustion Tour together. Soon, the focus shifted from music to romance, and the rest is history. They were engaged by March, married by October, and welcomed their first child the following May. Despite how fast it all came together, Tim and Faith have proved time and time again that they have built one of Hollywood's sweetest families. Take a look at some of their best moments together over the years!