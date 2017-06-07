 Skip Nav
Riverdale's Archie Sounds VERY Different in Real Life
Where Is KJ Apa From?

Riverdale's Archie Sounds VERY Different in Real Life

Riverdale is one of our newest obsessions for many reasons: the juicy drama, the talented cast, and yes, the extremely attractive KJ Apa (Archie Andrews). The 19-year-old actor (can you believe he's only 19?!) is an all-American type of guy on the show. His character is an athlete, a musician, and, after going through puberty the Summer before the show begins, is a huge hit with the ladies of Riverdale High School. While he nails his cute American accent on the show, he actually sounds completely different in real life.

KJ, who has formed a cute bromance with costar Cole Sprouse who plays Jughead Jones (he's also real hot, fyi), was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand. His father is actually Samoan and is a Matai (chief) of his village in Samoa. Hearing KJ talk in his regular accent is slightly jarring if you're a fan of The CW show, but we definitely aren't complaining.

K.J. ApaRiverdaleCelebrity Facts
