 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Social Media
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
Taylor Swift
A Full Rundown of Taylor Swift's Hollywood Dating History

Who Is the Baby in Taylor Swift's Gorgeous?

OMG! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughter Is Featured in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"

The answer of who the baby is on Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" track is finally here. The 27-year-old revealed the voice you hear in the beginning of the song is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's eldest daughter, James. In the booklet for her album, Taylor wrote "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds." When the song first dropped, fans speculated the baby was actually Taylor herself when she was little. Fans who were invited to her secret listening parties reportedly knew beforehand, but were sworn to secrecy.

The hit song is the third single off her new album, Reputation, that just dropped on Nov. 10. "Gorgeous" is reportedly about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but also contains references to ex-boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, and of course, her cats.

Taylor and Blake became friends a few years ago after celebrating the Fourth of July together. In the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, Blake and Ryan are actually mentioned; there's a scene where she has their names written in marker along with other close pals on her t-shirt.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
ReputationTaylor SwiftBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsMusic
Music
Here's a "Welcome to Cuffing Season" Playlist
by Sen Ayané
Taylor Swift's Reputation Prologue Letter
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Wrote a Heartfelt, Revealing Letter For Reputation That Is Definitely Worth a Read
by Brittney Stephens
Ryan Reynolds Through the Years
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Has Definitely, Maybe Had 1 of the Craziest Evolutions
by Kelsie Gibson
Gossip Girl Where Are They Now
Nostalgia
Gossip Girl: Where Are the Stars Now?
by Maggie Panos
Gray Plaid Blazer For Fall 2017
Celebrity Style
This Fall Blazer Is So Versatile, Everyone From Melania Trump to Jennifer Lawrence Owns It
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds