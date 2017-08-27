Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video

You guys. YOU GUYS. If you haven't seen Taylor Swift's music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" yet, stop what you're doing and watch it. OK, you done? Good. Now let's unpack all those hidden Easter eggs. Aside from making fun of her past reputations, the singer also made a few references to her infamous celebrity feuds. If you missed them all the first time around, don't worry; we have you covered.