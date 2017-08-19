 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is Aging Backward, and It Needs to Be Discussed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Not-So-Brief History of All the Ladies Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated

It goes without saying that Leonardo DiCaprio is a hit with the ladies — especially ladies who are probably tall, are probably blond, and have probably walked a runway. Over the years, the Oscar winner has romanced Hollywood actresses, Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girls, and Victoria's Secret catwalk queens, all while trying to prove that he's just a regular guy who loves riding bikes around the city, texting his famous friends with club recommendations, and hitting the vape every once in a while.

While plenty of people pine for the love that Leo had with BFF Kate Winslet in Titanic (and sort of wish that they would get together IRL), the 42-year-old isn't really doing anything wrong with sowing his oats — just look at his fellow former Hollywood bachelor George Clooney, who definitely landed a catch when he married wife Amal in 2014. Leo himself revealed in an interview last year that marriage "will come when that time comes," adding, "You can't plan it. It's just going to happen when it happens." For now, we're looking back on Leo's relationship history, from the true romances to the rumored flings. Keep reading to see them all now.

Related
All the Ladies Who Have Been Romanced by Brad Pitt

Bridget Hall
Naomi Campbell
Kristen Zang
Helena Christensen
Natasha Henstridge
Amber Valletta
Bijou Phillips
Eva Herzigova
Gisele Bündchen
Bar Refaeli
Anne Vyalitsyna
Blake Lively
Madalina Ghenea
Erin Heatherton
Toni Garrn
Kelly Rohrbach
Rihanna
Nina Agdal
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesLeonardo DiCaprio
Join The Conversation
Celebrities
14 Celebrity Moments That Will Have You Screaming, "OMG, Me!"
by Monica Sisavat
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Find Someone Who Looks at You the Way Jonah Hill Looks at Leonardo DiCaprio
by Caitlin Hacker
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
5 Little-Known Facts About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Spur-of-the-Moment Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's Best MTV VMAs Moments
Pink
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Couple Halloween Costume Ideas 2017
Celebrity Couples
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds