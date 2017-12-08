 Skip Nav
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet

Emma Stone is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and producer Dave McCary, the first man she's been publicly linked to since splitting from Andrew Garfield in 2015. The 28-year-old Oscar winner seems to have a thing for smart, quirky, goofy guys, as evidenced by her past romances, which we've rounded up here. Keep reading to see four guys who have swept the La La Land star off her feet.

Teddy Geiger
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Garfield
Dave McCary
