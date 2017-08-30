 Skip Nav
Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles

Jared Leto is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, and plenty of women have fallen victim to his enviable looks and undeniable charm over the years. You may recall that the Oscar winner and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman dated Cameron Diaz back in the day, and you're probably aware of that now-famous photo of then-girlfriend Scarlett Johansson trying to kiss him while he checked his cell phone, but how many of Jared's former flames do you really know about? We're looking back at his dating history, including serious romances and some maybe-true, maybe-not rumored dalliances. Keep reading to see them all now.

Soleil Moon Frye
Cameron Diaz
Scarlett Johansson
Ashley Olsen
Lindsay Lohan
Paris Hilton
Lydia Hearst
Isabel Lucas
Nina Senicar
Katharina Damm
Lupita Nyong'o
Miley Cyrus
Katy Perry
Valery Kaufman
