 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarized 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Jake Gyllenhaal
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad
Justin Timberlake
Who Has Justin Timberlake Dated? See 10 Famous Women Who Rocked His Body
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
66 Celebrity Couples You Most Definitely Forgot About

There may be a short list of stars who've stood the test of time together, even in Hollywood, but not all celebrity unions are meant to last. Remember when Jennifer Aniston dated Tate Donovan and Penélope Cruz went out with Tom Cruise? How about Rachel Bilson's relationship with Adam Brody, or the time Alanis Morissette was engaged to Ryan Reynolds? Scroll through to see those duos and more surprising celebrity couples!

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon
Jack Nicholson and Lara Flynn Boyle
Josh Groban and January Jones
Salma Hayek and Edward Norton
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy
Kristen Johnston and Ryan Reynolds
Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin
Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal
Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi
Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez
Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.
Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett
Katie Holmes and Chris Klein
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
Kelly Preston and George Clooney
Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise
Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow
Jennifer Lopez and Wesley Snipes
Helen Hunt and Hank Azaria
Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland
Alyssa Milano and Scott Wolf
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Caulkin
John Krasinski and Rashida Jones
Ashley Judd and Michael Bolton
Heather Graham and Heath Ledger
Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt
Megan Fox and David Gallagher
Busy Philipps and Colin Hanks
Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan
35
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Couples
ewalsh ewalsh 4 years
Great blast from the past.
Juiceee Juiceee 5 years
I had no idea January Jones and Josh Groban ever dated.
annie6417 annie6417 5 years
OMG!!! It's so funny and wierd as well, especially to see Brad Pitt, Matt Dammon and Heath Ledger...!!!
kimmieb124 kimmieb124 5 years
I actually thought Katie Holmes and Chris Klein were a good match. Much more appropriate for who she was up until Tom Cruise came into the picture. They seemed sweet together. But Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt??? What? I missed that one.
curLRocker curLRocker 5 years
Alanis and Ryan?! Mind BLOWN.
chocolate79 chocolate79 5 years
some of this is just very funny.... matt damon and winnona ryder! ha.. that's old school
jmhendricks88 jmhendricks88 5 years
I used to love Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst together. They were so cute!
popfaninMD popfaninMD 5 years
ahhhhhhh. Popsugar is going THERE....LOL...Madonna and Sean Penn, Crusise and Cruz....Ahhh what could have been. I'm particularly fascinated you included Garner and Varten. I thought was buried in a vault some where. LOL
noonehere noonehere 5 years
Colin and Busy??? ah ah ah! (terrible 90's or early 00's)
ModernGraceKelly ModernGraceKelly 5 years
I remember Sandra and Ryan, because they did a movie together. He seems to date his leading ladies. I knew most of them, but some surprised me. I had no idea Edward Norton was engaged to Courtney Love. I just thought they went on a few dates.
dreamalittledream dreamalittledream 5 years
wow brad really takes on the style of whoever he's dating! He and Gwyneth look like twins!!! (Whether he's dressing like Gwyneth, a California/beach style or motorcycle man, he always looks good though!)
Allie-Merriam Allie-Merriam 5 years
Each couple is more surprising than the last!
Anna-Monette-Roberts Anna-Monette-Roberts 5 years
Really funny and freaky!
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel
by Terry Carter
Who Has Prince Harry Dated?
Prince Harry
All the Lovely Ladies Prince Harry Has Dated
by Marcia Moody
Who Has Joe Jonas Dated?
Celebrity Couples
All the Ladies Joe Jonas Dated Before Finding True Love With Sophie Turner
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: All the Celebrity Couples Who've Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Best Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
We Have Chrissy and John to Thank For Keeping Our Faith in Love Alive in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds