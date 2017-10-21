Celebrity Couples From the Past
66 Celebrity Couples You Most Definitely Forgot About
There may be a short list of stars who've stood the test of time together, even in Hollywood, but not all celebrity unions are meant to last. Remember when Jennifer Aniston dated Tate Donovan and Penélope Cruz went out with Tom Cruise? How about Rachel Bilson's relationship with Adam Brody, or the time Alanis Morissette was engaged to Ryan Reynolds? Scroll through to see those duos and more surprising celebrity couples!
