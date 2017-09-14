A Woman Has Been Arrested After Attempting to Break Into Prince George's School

 Skip Nav
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly trying to break into Prince George's school, Thomas's Battersea, in London. According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the woman tried to gain access to the school's premises. She was eventually taken to a South London police station, where she is currently in custody. "We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident," the police said in a statement. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told ABC News that the royal family is "aware of the incident but cannot comment any further."

The news comes nearly a week after George's first day at the school, where he shyly held his father Prince William's hand when he met with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, before class. Unfortunately, his mom, Kate Middleton, was unable to be there for the special moment, as she is expecting her third child and once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

