Kate Middleton Is "Desperately Sad" That She Missed Prince George's First Day of School

Prince George attended his first day of preparatory school escorted by his dad, Prince William, on Thursday. The two arrived bright and early at Thomas's Battersea School in London, but one person who was noticeably absent was George's mom, Kate Middleton. Sadly, Kate was not able to accompany George as she is currently expecting her third child and is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. A source close to Will and Kate told Us Weekly that "Kate watched the news from home" and that "she was desperately sad that she couldn't make it, but she is on firm bed rest now until she feels better." Kate has also been seeing a doctor every day, and her mom, Carole, is staying at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.



While George's first day of school is certainly an exciting milestone, it seems it's also brought up some mixed emotions for Will and Kate. "The first day of a child's school is always a bittersweet day for a mother," the insider explained. "Both Kate and William are extremely proud of George and how well-behaved he was as he arrived, but it's also a little frightening to see him grow up this fast!"