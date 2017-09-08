 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise

Prince Charles's Quotes About George's First Day of School

Prince Charles Says George's First Day of School Nerves Are "Character Building"

Prince George hit a big milestone on Thursday: his first day of preparatory school! Despite having his dad, Prince William, by his side, the 4-year-old royal looked adorably nervous as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea School in London on Thursday. And his grandfather, Prince Charles, seems to understand why George felt that way. "Poor old thing," Charles told ITV News that same day. "He's being left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away is always the problem." Still, Charles believes the experience was good for George in the end. "It's character building, I suppose," he added.

Related
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments

Charles was also asked if he gave George any advice before his first day, to which he replied, "Of course not. He wouldn't take it from me I don't think at that age. At that age, you don't worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a big older." Sadly, Kate Middleton also wasn't there to accompany George as she is currently expecting her third child and is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, but she was reportedly "desperately sad that she couldn't make it."

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsCelebrity QuotesPrince Charles
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know
by Brittney Stephens
Prince George's First Day of School
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
by Gemma Cartwright
How Long Was Princess Diana's Walk Down the Aisle?
The Royals
This Fact About Princess Diana's Wedding Day Will Make Any Bride's Stomach Drop
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton's Best Pregnancy Looks
Kate Middleton
by Marina Liao
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds