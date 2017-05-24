Next Season's Cast of American Horror Story Is Really Keeping Us Guessing

Information about season seven of American Horror Story has been rolling in! While last season was (unfairly) shrouded in mystery until the premiere, we actually do have a few morsels about season seven, including a few hints from Ryan Murphy. A couple of regular cast members have gotten on board, but there are also some newbies we were really not expecting. We'll update you with more casting news as it's revealed, but for now take a look at the returning alums and fresh faces.