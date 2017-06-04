 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears During Manchester Duet With the Black Eyed Peas
Ariana Grande Performances at One Love Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears During Manchester Duet With the Black Eyed Peas

Nearly two weeks after a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 119 at her May 22 concert, Ariana Grande returned to the stage for her star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert. Wearing a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester," the 23-year-old singer kicked off her performance with two of her hit songs "Be Alright" and "Break Free." She later returned to the stage to sing duets with Victoria Monet, boyfriend Mac Miller, Miley Cyrus, and the Black Eyed Peas. The concert also brought out Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. Check out the performances above and below.
