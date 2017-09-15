 Skip Nav
Can We Discuss How Terrifying the Halloween Episode of Boy Meets World Is?

We all remember key moments in our childhood — big birthdays, first crushes, Summer vacations — but one thing that continuously stands out in my mind as a defining moment is the Scream-inspired episode of Boy Meets World, "And Then There Was Shawn." It first aired in February 1998 and wasn't even intended as a Halloween episode, but I didn't see it until one chilly Fall day in 2001. I had just gotten home from school, was all by myself, and was planning on doing my homework while watching the Disney Channel. But shortly after the episode began to play, I abandoned my homework and started closing all the curtains and locking all the doors. The storyline of a crazed psycho going on a killing spree in an abandoned school not only kept me up at night for weeks to come, but it also made me fear one of the places I always felt safe. I loved (and still love) the episode, but the combination of the intense horror music, the jump-out-of-your seat moments, and the creepy janitor will probably haunt my dreams for a very long time.

The Group Is Left All Alone in Their Big High School For Detention
There's a Killer on the Loose That Gives Scream a Run For Its Money
Jennifer Love Hewitt Makes an Appearance
Some of the Content Is a Little Mature For the Young Audience
Eric Continually Screws Up Their Chances For Survival
Jennifer Love Hewitt Gets Murdered . . .
. . . And Their Friends Die One by One
Kenny Meets a Particularly Brutal End
The Blood on the Chalkboard Is Spine-Chilling
Cory Tries to Remember the Good Times
The Random Pay Phone Calls Make You Jump Out of Your Seat
The Meaning Behind the Killings Turns Out to be Extremely Deep . . .
. . . Which Makes the End Revelation Gut-Wrenching
